New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District Race | Interactive Election Results 2024
Republican Steve Jones is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.
Stansbury is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. In 2020, voters elected to send her to Washington, D.C., for the first time and for a second time in the 2022 election.
Jones earned the Republican nomination in June, narrowly beating Louie Sanchez in the primary election. In 2020, Jones ran as an independent write-in candidate for Congressional District 2.
U.S. House – District 1
Any election results visible before 8:00 p.m. election day are for testing purposes only, and should be disregarded. Election results are not valid until approved by the Secretary of State
Votes
Melanie Stansbury (Dem) (I)
81,114
54%
Steve Jones (GOP)
67,997
46%