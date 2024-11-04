New Mexico’s 1st Congressional District Race | Interactive Election Results 2024

Republican Steve Jones is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District.

Stansbury is seeking a third term in the U.S. House. In 2020, voters elected to send her to Washington, D.C., for the first time and for a second time in the 2022 election.

Jones earned the Republican nomination in June, narrowly beating Louie Sanchez in the primary election. In 2020, Jones ran as an independent write-in candidate for Congressional District 2.

