Free Air Time: US House candidate Sharon Clahchischilliage

As a part of Election 2024 in New Mexico, KOB 4 is giving U.S. House candidate Sharon Clahchischilliage a chance to speak to you and inform your decision.

As we head into the final stretch before Election Day, KOB 4 invited New Mexico’s congressional candidates to record a two-minute statement for voters.

Sharon Clahchischilliage is the Republican nominee for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District seat. Clahchischilliage currently serves on the state’s Public Education Commission and is looking to unseat Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernandez in Congress.

Watch our two-minute segment with Clahchischilliage in the video above.

