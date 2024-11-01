KOB 4/SurveyUSA Poll: Harris’s lead tightens over Trump in New Mexico

We surveyed people before the former president came to visit, and compared it to the numbers we found about a month ago.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new KOB 4/SurveyUSA poll shows Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris’s lead over Republican Donald Trump has tightened in New Mexico.

SurveyUSA polled 632 likely or current voters in New Mexico from Oct. 28-31. The poll results were as follows:

Kamala Harris (D) 50%

Donald Trump (R) 44%

+/- 5.5 percentage points

Here is what the numbers looked like when SurveyUSA polled 619 likely voters in New Mexico from Sept. 12-28:

Harris 50%

Trump 42%

+/- 5.4 percentage points

FILE – This combination of images shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at separate campaign events Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Ga., and Aston, Pa., respectively. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, Matt Rourke, File)