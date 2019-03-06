Albuquerque Railyards to host NOMADIC Yoga Festival

"Animal Humane has always been near and dear to my heart, and we do a lot of really great work with them through Yoga Zo, and it just seemed like the perfect fit for us to have them as a beneficiary this year,” said NOMADIC Yoga Festival host, Ashley Fathergill.

Animal Humane said they are happy to be the beneficiary again.

Last year, the festival raised more than $7,000 for the shelter.

"The funds can go towards the cost of spay and neuter. It can go toward the cost of microchips or enrichment toys. For $100, we can give ten pets really good and durable enrichment toys that they can spend their time,” said the Animal Humane Partnership Outreach Manager, Leah Remkes.

About 10 dogs will also be up for adoption at the festival.

