Albuquerque Railyards to host NOMADIC Yoga Festival
Casey Torres
March 06, 2019 08:59 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M--- For the second year in a row, Animal Humane New Mexico is partnering up with the NOMADIC Yoga Festival.
The festival will be a day and a half of yoga classes starting at 5:30 am on May 17th at the Railyards. But there are early bird tickets available until this Sunday, and Animal Humane says people need to jump on the sale.
A portion of the proceeds will go toward the shelter.
"Animal Humane has always been near and dear to my heart, and we do a lot of really great work with them through Yoga Zo, and it just seemed like the perfect fit for us to have them as a beneficiary this year,” said NOMADIC Yoga Festival host, Ashley Fathergill.
Animal Humane said they are happy to be the beneficiary again.
Last year, the festival raised more than $7,000 for the shelter.
"The funds can go towards the cost of spay and neuter. It can go toward the cost of microchips or enrichment toys. For $100, we can give ten pets really good and durable enrichment toys that they can spend their time,” said the Animal Humane Partnership Outreach Manager, Leah Remkes.
About 10 dogs will also be up for adoption at the festival.
Credits
Casey Torres
Created: March 06, 2019 08:59 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved