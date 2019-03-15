Allergy hacks: Beat allergies without medication

In addition to common types of pollen, Dr. Dokmeci said weeds such as salt brush, Russian thistle and tumbleweeds can cause allergies to flare up.

For people who don’t want to take medication, Dr. Dokmeci said there are a number of hacks that can help alleviate allergies.

“I always tell my patients, when they go home, take a shower, put their belongings into the closet and close the door,” Dr. Dokmeci said. “These are small hacks that will make a difference."

Other Anti-Allergy Hacks:

Vacuum carpets

Clean the bedroom

Dust ceiling fans

Rinse off pets

If medication is needed, Dr. Dokmeci said over-the-counter treatments, such as Allegra and Flonase can help. He also said the allergy shot is also an option.