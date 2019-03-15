Allergy hacks: Beat allergies without medication | KOB 4
Allergy hacks: Beat allergies without medication

Megan Abundis
March 15, 2019 10:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Allergy season is expected to get worse, according to doctors at UNM Hospital.

Dr. Osman Dokmeci blames climate change for a longer allergy season.

“We are experiencing much longer periods of pollination," he said.

In addition to common types of pollen, Dr. Dokmeci said weeds such as salt brush, Russian thistle and tumbleweeds can cause allergies to flare up.

For people who don’t want to take medication, Dr. Dokmeci said there are a number of hacks that can help alleviate allergies.

“I always tell my patients, when they go home, take a shower, put their belongings into the closet and close the door,” Dr. Dokmeci said. “These are small hacks that will make a difference."

Other Anti-Allergy Hacks:

  • Vacuum carpets
  • Clean the bedroom
  • Dust ceiling fans
  • Rinse off pets

If medication is needed, Dr. Dokmeci said over-the-counter treatments, such as Allegra and Flonase can help. He also said the allergy shot is also an option.

Updated: March 15, 2019 10:23 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 08:34 PM

