As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration

Dr. Jon Femling, Assistant Professor at the University of New Mexico says it's not always about counting the amount of water you drink but rather just listening to your body.

"There's a lot of people that have looked at should I drink eight glasses a day? Should I drink two liters? The best data says drink when you're thirsty so that's actually the key – not to ignore when you're thirsty," said Femling. "And so I've had friends – and I do this myself -- I'm able to set a timer every half hour, I should probably stop and drink something right now."