As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration
As temperatures warm, doctors warn of dehydration

Marian Camacho
May 01, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - As the temperatures across the state climb, doctors are warning people of the dangers of dehydration.

Dr. Jon Femling, Assistant Professor at the University of New Mexico says it's not always about counting the amount of water you drink but rather just listening to your body.

"There's a lot of people that have looked at should I drink eight glasses a day? Should I drink two liters? The best data says drink when you're thirsty so that's actually the key – not to ignore when you're thirsty," said Femling. "And so I've had friends – and I do this myself -- I'm able to set a timer every half hour, I should probably stop and drink something right now."

Doctors say sports drinks contain a lot of sugar, so they aren't recommended for people unless they're being active.

May 01, 2019

