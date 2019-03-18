Doctors stress the importance of pediatric eye exams
Casey Torres
March 18, 2019 08:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - March is "Save Your Vision" month and doctors want parents to keep an eye on their children’s vision.
Dr. Todd Goldblum, a pediatric ophthalmologist, says eye tests start when a child is born when doctors shine a light in their eyes to make sure there are no abnormalities.
Goldblum says pediatricians continue eye screenings every year until a child reaches five or six years of age, then schools take over. But what about a child who is too young to know the alphabet, shapes or pictures?
Dr. Goldblum said they might also not know something is wrong with their vision to tell their parents.
That's where new technology, like the photo screener, come in. The photo screener takes pictures in two seconds and will show any risk factors for eye disease in children.
Dr. Goldblum says eye crossing or eye misalignment can also be red flags for more serious issues like cancer, tumors, and cataracts. But the most common issue seen in children is amblyopia.
“Or the brain shutting down one eye. If it’s not treated, the vision loss is forever, and this is vision loss that glasses do not correct,” said Dr. Goldblum.
He recommends parents keep up with their children’s eye check-ups.
The photo screener isn’t covered by Medicaid and could be $35 to $45 out of pocket pay.
