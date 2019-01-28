Local hospital one of first to roll out new, innovative procedure

“So this T-Car procedure is a small little incision at the base of the neck where we directly intervene on all that junk, that plaque, with a stent, without having to drive through the body, and basically cure that blockage within sometimes 20 to 30 minutes,” Dr. Henoa said.

And with less stress on the brain and heart, doctors see more favorable outcomes.

The Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center, one of a handful of sites participating in a clinical trial for Saval, a new stent system for people with severe blockages below the knee.

“We have an epidemic of diabetes and morbid obesity and tobacco use here in New Mexico, so we have a lot of patients that unfortunately suffer from this,” Dr. Henoa said.

While the device wasn't made locally, he was able to help give direction in its development.

“That therapy was the first in the world, and it was delivered right here in this room, right here in New Mexico,” Dr. Henoa said.

He said it will replace ancient technology, and provide a better quality of life to a number of people.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for all of us. And there’s no reason for us to have to go to a Mayo clinic, or Cleveland Clinic, or fancy center when you can get this at the comfort of your own home state surrounded by your friends and family. I think that translates to exceptional outcomes as well,” Dr. Henoa said.