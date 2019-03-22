Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet | KOB 4
Advertisement

Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet

Casey Torres
March 22, 2019 06:45 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For National Brain Injury Awareness Month, Dr. Glenn Swanson with Lovelace Medical Center is asking parents one thing: buy your child a helmet.

Advertisement

He said brain injuries can happen even with non-contact sports.

“Bicycle riding is in the top ten of all sports related head injuries. It’s more than basketball, football, hockey, all of those combined,” said Dr. Swanson.

When a bicyclist comes to a sudden stop, their brain slides forward and hits the bone. Dr. Swanson said that’s a deceleration injury that can seriously hurt the brain.

“You can have concussions, which is a temporary loss of consciousness with the associated problems that follow from that. You can have skull fractures. You can have facial fractures,” said Dr. Swanson.

He said most brain injuries by bike accidents happen in children 14 and under due to their riding behavior like swerving into traffic and not stopping at stop signs.

Dr. Swanson said helmets don’t prevent accidents, but they absorb most of the impact.

If a child is in an accident, replace the helmet even if it looks brand new.

He said always take your kid to the hospital if there is a chance they’ve hit their head.

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: March 22, 2019 06:45 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Piles of dead coyotes found in Valencia County
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
Former NM high school teacher convicted of raping student
FBI seeks woman accused in multi-state drug trafficking ring
Marysol Pena
Advertisement




Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Man arrested twice this month for rape charges
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Crews respond to overnight fire in southeast Albuquerque
Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet
Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Woman warning others after being stalked in NE Albuquerque
Explora! hosts nights for adults to enjoy
Explora! hosts nights for adults to enjoy