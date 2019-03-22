Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet
Casey Torres
March 22, 2019 06:45 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For National Brain Injury Awareness Month, Dr. Glenn Swanson with Lovelace Medical Center is asking parents one thing: buy your child a helmet.
He said brain injuries can happen even with non-contact sports.
“Bicycle riding is in the top ten of all sports related head injuries. It’s more than basketball, football, hockey, all of those combined,” said Dr. Swanson.
When a bicyclist comes to a sudden stop, their brain slides forward and hits the bone. Dr. Swanson said that’s a deceleration injury that can seriously hurt the brain.
“You can have concussions, which is a temporary loss of consciousness with the associated problems that follow from that. You can have skull fractures. You can have facial fractures,” said Dr. Swanson.
He said most brain injuries by bike accidents happen in children 14 and under due to their riding behavior like swerving into traffic and not stopping at stop signs.
Dr. Swanson said helmets don’t prevent accidents, but they absorb most of the impact.
If a child is in an accident, replace the helmet even if it looks brand new.
He said always take your kid to the hospital if there is a chance they’ve hit their head.
