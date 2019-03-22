Doctors warn parents: Buy your kids a helmet

When a bicyclist comes to a sudden stop, their brain slides forward and hits the bone. Dr. Swanson said that’s a deceleration injury that can seriously hurt the brain.

“You can have concussions, which is a temporary loss of consciousness with the associated problems that follow from that. You can have skull fractures. You can have facial fractures,” said Dr. Swanson.

He said most brain injuries by bike accidents happen in children 14 and under due to their riding behavior like swerving into traffic and not stopping at stop signs.

Dr. Swanson said helmets don’t prevent accidents, but they absorb most of the impact.

If a child is in an accident, replace the helmet even if it looks brand new.

He said always take your kid to the hospital if there is a chance they’ve hit their head.