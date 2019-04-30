Donate Life Month ends but need for donors doesn’t

"They've received heart transplants, kidney transplants, live transplants, lung transplants. Things they never imagined they would need in their life,” said Maria Sanders with NMDS.

Sanders said the easiest way to register to be an organ donor is by signing up with the MVD.

"You can put that little red heart on your driver’s license and that gives you the authority to give that gift of life to someone else, after you don't need your organs anymore, after you pass on,” she said.

Meanwhile, Paul Romero, a lifelong educator and grandfather, said he hopes to be an example of the type of people you can help with a donation.

Romero was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011 and was given a few months to live.

"Basically, they told me it was very aggressive and I had three to six months to live,” he said.

A couple months after being diagnosed and after chemotherapy he received a new liver.

"So just by the grace of God – I was able to receive that and be here almost eight years later,” he said.

For more information on how to register, visit donatelifenm.org.