Flu activity in New Mexico is higher than national average | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Flu activity in New Mexico is higher than national average

Flu activity in New Mexico is higher than national average

The Associated Press
March 06, 2019 07:29 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Health officials say flu activity in New Mexico is higher than the national average.

Advertisement

State Department of Health officials say the rate of hospital admissions among children aged 4 and younger is particularly high.

New Mexico's rate of influenza-related hospital admissions for that age group is three times higher than participating states in the Centers for Disease Control's tracking program.

The overall rate of laboratory-confirmed flu hospitalizations in New Mexico also is nearly double that of other CDC participating states.

Children aged 4 and younger and adults 65 years of age and older are the most vulnerable to both flu and more severe illness or disease.

The flu season typically runs through the end of April, but authorities say there can be sporadic cases into the early summer months.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: March 06, 2019 07:29 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
California man wanted in 2017 shooting death of Albuquerque teen
Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate
Minor marijuana changes clear New Mexico Senate
Investigators working to solve playground arson case
Chaparral Elementary School playground
Man arrested after fleeing his trial during a lunch break
Antonio Gonzales
Homeowner shoots suspected intruders in Los Lunas
Stephen Benevides
Advertisement




Purse snatchers target 81-year-old woman in Rio Rancho
Purse snatchers target 81-year-old woman in Rio Rancho
Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday
Bishop stands at street corner giving out ashes for Ash Wednesday
Flu activity in New Mexico is higher than national average
Flu activity in New Mexico is higher than national average
After voters shot down tax hike, APS re-evaluating funding plan
After voters shot down tax hike, APS re-evaluating funding plan
Thieves using stolen receipts to get refunds on items they did not purchase
Thieves using stolen receipts to get refunds on items they did not purchase