Flu activity remains widespread in New Mexico | KOB 4
Flu activity remains widespread in New Mexico

Marian Camacho
February 20, 2019 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health has released an update on influenza activity across the state.

Officials say activity remains widespread and they are urging New Mexicans to get the flu shot if they haven't already.

“We are roughly only halfway through the influenza season,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary, Kathy Kunkel. “Getting vaccinated against the flu is still the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting the flu for the rest of the flu season.”

Since October the department has investigated six outbreaks of the flu with kids four and under have been hospitalized at a greater rate than the same time last year.

There have been 19 flu-related deaths in adults so far this year in New Mexico and officials say flu activity has yet to reach its peak for the 2018-19 season.

