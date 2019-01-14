Flu season peaks early, swine flu dominant strain

“We are seeing an increased number in hospitals that are mostly H1N1,” Dr. Sanchez said.

H1N1, also known as the swine flu, is a particularly dangerous strain that circulated in large numbers when it was first discovered 10 years ago.

“I think the biggest way to prevent getting the flu is to get that flu shot,” Dr. Sanchez said.

Doctors say the flu shot will protect you against H1N1, and a couple of less dominant strains. But if you do get sick, Dr. Sanchez said there's a new antiviral treatment proven to shorten the duration and severity of your symptoms.

“The drawback of the new drug is that because it’s new, it’s not available generically like Tamiflu is. So many insurance companies will not pay for the new drug.” Dr. Sanchez said.