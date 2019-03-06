Health Department encourages vaccines as more New Mexicans say 'no'

Measles, a highly contagious disease, can lead to severe sickness and even death. Health officials say if one person has the disease, 90-percent of those close to the infected person who are not immune, will also get sick.

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, the state has seen a 60-percent increase in the rate of people exempting from recommended vaccinations since 2012.

In 2018, 4,441 school-aged children filed exemptions for vaccinations with the department. That was an increase from 4,346 in 2017.

The department recommends all children without medical exceptions receive two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

Anyone who believes they or a family member may have the measles is asked to call the Department of Health at 505-827-0006.

For more information click here.