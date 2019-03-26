Local doctor offers new option to treat uterine fibroids | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local doctor offers new option to treat uterine fibroids

Casey Torres
March 26, 2019 09:19 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Uterine fibroids are a common occurrence among women in their mid-30’s and older. 

Advertisement

They are benign tumors made up of muscle from the uterus.

Dr. Carrie Swartz, owner of Bosque Women's Care, said most of the time women won’t exhibit any symptoms, but whey they do, they can cause things like heavy bleeding, irregular periods, bloating, pain, or pressure. They also can cause fertility problems.

Medications are used to treat the symptoms, but most of the time surgery is recommended.

One of the most common surgeries is a hysterectomy, which is removing the entire uterus. Other surgeries remove the entire fibroids. But most surgeries are invasive.

Now, Dr. Swartz is offering a new option. In fact, she is the only surgeon in New Mexico trained to use the Acessa Procedure at Lovelace Women’s Hospital, an option that is less invasive.

“This is a minimally invasive procedure where we go in with a small needle through the belly during laparoscopy and use radio frequency to target and treat the fibroid,” said Dr. Swartz. “(Over time) they can resorb into the body naturally.”

Acessa is an outpatient procedure that uses general anesthesia. Women can usually go back to work the next day.

Dr. Swartz said most insurance plans will cover the procedure, except Presbyterian.

Credits

Casey Torres


Updated: March 26, 2019 09:19 AM
Created: March 26, 2019 09:06 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Police identify victim of suspected street racing crash
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Uber driver who shot, killed man on I-25 identified
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Brittany Alert issued for missing Santa Fe teen
Brittany Alert issued for missing Santa Fe teen
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Kirtland AFB confirms 4 airmen involved in possible street racing crash
Advertisement




Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Border Patrol shuts down checkpoints in NM to deal with migrants
Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM
Activist groups claim gay, transgender migrants are being mistreated at ICE facility in NM
Uptown Target now selling alcohol
Target in Uptown Albuquerque
Local doctor offers new option to treat uterine fibroids
Local doctor offers new option to treat uterine fibroids
4 Investigates: New Mexico veterans suffering from higher rates of suicide
4 Investigates: New Mexico veterans suffering from higher rates of suicide