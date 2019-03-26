Local doctor offers new option to treat uterine fibroids

Medications are used to treat the symptoms, but most of the time surgery is recommended.

One of the most common surgeries is a hysterectomy, which is removing the entire uterus. Other surgeries remove the entire fibroids. But most surgeries are invasive.

Now, Dr. Swartz is offering a new option. In fact, she is the only surgeon in New Mexico trained to use the Acessa Procedure at Lovelace Women’s Hospital, an option that is less invasive.

“This is a minimally invasive procedure where we go in with a small needle through the belly during laparoscopy and use radio frequency to target and treat the fibroid,” said Dr. Swartz. “(Over time) they can resorb into the body naturally.”

Acessa is an outpatient procedure that uses general anesthesia. Women can usually go back to work the next day.

Dr. Swartz said most insurance plans will cover the procedure, except Presbyterian.