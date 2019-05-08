Local doctor warns about contagiousness of measles | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Local doctor warns about contagiousness of measles

Joy Wang
May 08, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health is investigating a possible case of measles in Sierra County.

Advertisement

The virus is highly contagious, especially for those who have not been vaccinated.

“What you've seen is immunization rates have gradually declined,” said Dr. Walter Dehority, who is an associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at UNM. “We've seen a corresponding increase in the number of measles cases.”

New Mexico has not seen a case of measles since 2014. In that case, a child who had not been vaccinated yet caught the virus.

“We really start measles vaccine between 12-15 months of age,” Dr. Dehority said. “The first shot of the series, the second shot is normally obtained between about four, five 5 years of age, before you go into kindergarten.”

Dr. Dehority saw the virus spread quickly at a sporting event in Minneapolis during the ‘90s.

“Two unimmunized adults were sitting in the upper deck, underneath the jumbotron scoreboard<’ Dr. Dehority explained. “A competitor on the field had measles. The two adults in the upper deck of the Metro Dome caught measles from the athlete on playing surface, in a dome, so that's how contagious this is.”

Once a person contracts measles, Dr. Dehority said there is no treatment.

“We have what is called supportive care, which is making sure that patients are hydrated,” Dr. Dehority said. “They get their fevers controlled but there is no cure for measles.

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: May 08, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: May 08, 2019 09:32 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
Business First names 25 highest-paying jobs in Albuquerque
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
Thief steals U-Haul filled with beans from Isleta Resort & Casino parking lot
City prepares for flooding on Bosque trails
City prepares for flooding on Bosque trails
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
Albuquerque may be in for bad mosquito season
Advertisement




16-year-old arrested for firing gun at Lobo Village
16-year-old arrested for firing gun at Lobo Village
4 Investigates: State faces pressure to start projects approved in legislature
4 Investigates: State faces pressure to start projects approved in legislature
Local doctor warns about contagiousness of measles
Local doctor warns about contagiousness of measles
Albuquerque, PNM working to improve street lighting
Albuquerque, PNM working to improve street lighting
New Mexico education secretary describes progress on reforms
New Mexico education secretary describes progress on reforms