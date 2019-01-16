Micro-needles may be key to easier, quicker disease diagnosis | KOB 4
Advertisement

Micro-needles may be key to easier, quicker disease diagnosis

Emily Jaceks
January 16, 2019 07:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—It's taken nearly a decade, but this team of researchers from Sandia National Laboratories is closer to perfecting a new method for diagnosing some of the worst diseases.

Advertisement

“It’s an exciting time for us and to just look at the possibilities. The potential there is just huge,” Lead Researcher, Ronen Polsky said.

Painful pokes from a large hypodermic needle would be replaced by gentle taps from a series of microneedles.

“I think once people see them, the size differences, patient compliance, acceptance of the devices are going to be more widespread,” Researcher Phillip Miller said.

But these tiny needles won't be drawing your blood. Polsky said this device will pull something called "interstitial fluid," a liquid lurking just below your skin holding many markers of healthy body function, but also those of certain diseases, like cancer.

“It can be the easier diagnosis if we think that almost 80 percent of your immune system resides in the skin and not in the blood,” Polsky said.

So why have doctors been using blood and not interstitial fluid?

“It’s very difficult to get just the interstitial fluid and not get blood. And so people would try and access it, but then they get a combination of blood and interstitial fluid. So it was very hard to get pure interstitial fluid,” Polsky said.

But this new technique, with needles just long enough to break the surface, and drain the appropriate amount of fluid, could prove to be the quickest, least painful, and more accurate way to diagnose illnesses in the future.        

Credits

Emily Jaceks


Created: January 16, 2019 07:10 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring
Albuquerque man searches for stolen irreplacable ring
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's west side
Pedestrian killed in crash on Albuquerque's west side
Miracle baby born on New Year's Day
Miracle baby born on New Year's Day
Netflix price increase might help Albuquerque
Netflix price increase might help Albuquerque
Advertisement




Police search for armed offender in the Bosque
Police search for armed offender in the Bosque
Probation office accuses Youngblood of trying to manipulate tests
Monica Youngblood
After six days, water finally restored at Westside Animal Shelter
After six days, water finally restored at Westside Animal Shelter
Legislature hosts 'Family Friendly Business Day'
Legislature hosts 'Family Friendly Business Day'
Micro-needles may be key to easier, quicker disease diagnosis
Micro-needles may be key to easier, quicker disease diagnosis