New Mexico expands medical marijuana program | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico expands medical marijuana program

New Mexico expands medical marijuana program

The Associated Press
June 07, 2019 08:04 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico is expanding its medical cannabis program to include people suffering from adverse effects of opioid use.

Advertisement

Health Secretary Kathyleen Kunkel on Thursday added opioid use disorder to the list of qualifying conditions for patients who can participate in the program.

She also approved the addition of Alzheimer's disease, autism spectrum disorder and three degenerative neurological disorders.

New Mexico joins at least eight states - from Maine to California - that already recognize opioid dependency as a qualifying condition, either explicitly or within the bounds of significant medical conditions.

Opening up New Mexico's program to people struggling with opioid use and addiction was among the campaign pledges of first-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

There are now more than 73,000 patients enrolled in New Mexico's program, most for chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: June 07, 2019 08:04 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman’s death in NW Albuquerque considered suspicious
Woman’s death in NW Albuquerque considered suspicious
Inmates taken back into custody after closer look at Bern Co. program
Inmates taken back into custody after closer look at Bern Co. program
New rainbow crosswalk in Albuquerque defaced by motorcyclists
Video provided by Caitlin Cano
Community left frustrated after school board meeting about use of Taser on 15-year-old
Community left frustrated after school board meeting about use of Taser on 15-year-old
NM woman, girlfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old boy
NM woman, girlfriend accused of abusing 4-year-old boy
Advertisement




Woman’s death in NW Albuquerque considered suspicious
Woman’s death in NW Albuquerque considered suspicious
New Mexico expands medical marijuana program
New Mexico expands medical marijuana program
Duke City Comic Con hosts free ‘sensitivity opening’ for kids with autism
Duke City Comic Con hosts free ‘sensitivity opening’ for kids with autism
DIY Danielle: Creating a reclaimed wood feature wall
DIY Danielle: Creating a reclaimed wood feature wall
Police investigating rainbow crosswalk vandalism as possible hate crime
Police investigating rainbow crosswalk vandalism as possible hate crime