New Mexico expands medical marijuana program

New Mexico joins at least eight states - from Maine to California - that already recognize opioid dependency as a qualifying condition, either explicitly or within the bounds of significant medical conditions.

Opening up New Mexico's program to people struggling with opioid use and addiction was among the campaign pledges of first-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

There are now more than 73,000 patients enrolled in New Mexico's program, most for chronic pain and post-traumatic stress disorder.