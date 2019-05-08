NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state | KOB 4
Advertisement

NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state

NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state Photo: MGN Image

Marian Camacho
May 08, 2019 01:37 PM

SIERRA COUNTY , N.M. - The Department of Health has confirmed it's investigating the first possible case of measles in New Mexico.

Advertisement

According to Health Department officials the person who is possibly infected is in Sierra County, in southern New Mexico.

Tests will confirm whether the person actually has measles.

Measles is a highly contagious virus, especially for those who are not immune, and can spread easily through coughing and sneezing. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, "measles is so contagious that up to 90-percent of the people close to the infected person who are not immune will also become infected."

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash breaks out.

Click here for more information on measles from the CDC.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 08, 2019 01:37 PM
Created: May 08, 2019 08:50 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
Frustration grows as violence in Albuquerque continues
‘Game of Thrones’ finale not allowed to be screened at George R.R. Martin’s theater
‘Game of Thrones’ finale not allowed to be screened at George R.R. Martin’s theater
Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
Davon Lymon sentenced to life in prison for killing APD officer
Advertisement




NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Meow Wolf increases minimum wage for employees to $17 per hour
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Volunteers: Animal shelter is at capacity, adoptions needed
Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting
Hero mourned following Colorado school shooting
Nob Hill business owners unite to address violent crime
Nob Hill business owners unite to address violent crime