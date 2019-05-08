NM Health Department investigating first possible case of measles in the state
SIERRA COUNTY , N.M. - The Department of Health has confirmed it's investigating the first possible case of measles in New Mexico.
According to Health Department officials the person who is possibly infected is in Sierra County, in southern New Mexico.
Tests will confirm whether the person actually has measles.
Measles is a highly contagious virus, especially for those who are not immune, and can spread easily through coughing and sneezing.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, "measles is so contagious that up to 90-percent of the people close to the infected person who are not immune will also become infected."
Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes. Tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth two to three days after symptoms begin. Three to five days after symptoms begin, a rash breaks out.
