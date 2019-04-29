NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV
Marian Camacho
April 29, 2019 12:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging former clients of the VIP Spa in Albuquerque to be tested for Human Immunodeficiency Virus, or HIV, after two former clients were confirmed to have contracted the virus.
Department of Health officials say both people had recieved "injection related procedures" at the spa between May and September of last year.
“While over 100 VIP Spa clients have already been tested, NMDOH is reaching out to ensure that testing and counseling services are available for individuals who received injection related services at the VIP Spa,” said Kathy Kunkel, NMDOH Cabinet Secretary. “Testing is important for everyone as there are effective treatments for HIV and many hepatitis infections.”
The downtown spa was closed in 2018 after an inspection revealed certain practices at the spa could spread infectious diseases. The DOH conducted the inspection after learning a spa client had developed an infection that may have resulted from the procedure.
The procedure in question was the so-called "Vampire Facial," a treatment that injects a person's own blood into their face in an attempt to improve skin health.
Free and confidential testing is availalbe to any former clients of the VIP Spa.
There are two sites offering the free tests:
- South Valley Health Commons - 2001 El Centro Familiar SW - Albuquerque, NM 87105 - Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)
- Casa de Salud Family Medical Office - 1608 Isleta Blvd. SW - Albuquerque, NM 87105 - Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Questions? Call 505-670-8615 or 505-827-0006
KOB's Ryan Laughlin is working to gather more details on this most recent development and will have the very latest on KOB tonight at 5 p.m.
