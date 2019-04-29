NMDOH: 2 former spa clients confirmed to have HIV

The downtown spa was closed in 2018 after an inspection revealed certain practices at the spa could spread infectious diseases. The DOH conducted the inspection after learning a spa client had developed an infection that may have resulted from the procedure.

The procedure in question was the so-called "Vampire Facial," a treatment that injects a person's own blood into their face in an attempt to improve skin health.

Free and confidential testing is availalbe to any former clients of the VIP Spa.

There are two sites offering the free tests:

South Valley Health Commons - 2001 El Centro Familiar SW - Albuquerque, NM 87105 - Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

Casa de Salud Family Medical Office - 1608 Isleta Blvd. SW - Albuquerque, NM 87105 - Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Questions? Call 505-670-8615 or 505-827-0006

