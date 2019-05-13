Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County

Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County

Marian Camacho
May 13, 2019 11:59 AM

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. - Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health have announced that a second person has died is association with the recent hepatitis A outbreak.

Advertisement

The department has confirmed 103 cases of hepatitis A in adults ages 19 to 64 in Bernalillo County since October 2018 in addition to one confirmed case in Santa Fe County.

Officials say the virus primarily impacts people who use injection and non-injection drugs as well as people experiencing homelessness.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. It can be mild, lasting a few weeks to a severe illness spanning many months. It is contracted when a person ingest fecal matter from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated with feces of an infected person.

"Vaccinating people a risk of exposure is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of hepatitis A infection during an outbreak," said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel.

People at risk should get a hepatitis A vaccine. For information on public health office locations, click here

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 13, 2019 11:59 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Police investigate suspicious death in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious death in NW Albuquerque
Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old
Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old
72-year-old grandmother graduates from UNM, named valedictorian
72-year-old grandmother graduates from UNM, named valedictorian
3 injured after being shot while driving
3 injured after being shot while driving
Advertisement




Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County
Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County
Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old
Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old
Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Uptick in Parvo cases has vets warning puppy owners
Uptick in Parvo cases has vets warning puppy owners
Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms
Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms