Officials announce second hepatitis A death in Bernalillo County

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease. It can be mild, lasting a few weeks to a severe illness spanning many months. It is contracted when a person ingest fecal matter from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated with feces of an infected person.

"Vaccinating people a risk of exposure is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of hepatitis A infection during an outbreak," said New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel.

People at risk should get a hepatitis A vaccine. For information on public health office locations, click here.