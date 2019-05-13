Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In the month of May alone, some 65,000 Americans will experience a stroke with many of them unaware that they were even at risk.
As a part of National Stroke Awareness Month, Dr. Denise Gonzales with Presbyterian Health Services joined us live in studio to talk about risk factors for stroke and the symptoms to watch out for.
Risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, cholesterol levels, and something not many people realize: tobacco products.
"Tobacco products have chemicals that directly damage blood vessels to both the brain and the rest of the body," said Gonzales.
Gonzales says they teach people an acronym, FAST, to help people recognize symptoms.
F for Facial Group, A for Arm Numbness, S for Slurred Speech and T for Time.
"The faster that you respond to stroke symptoms, the more likely it is that you can have a full recovery," said Gonzales.
