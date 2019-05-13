Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms

"Tobacco products have chemicals that directly damage blood vessels to both the brain and the rest of the body," said Gonzales.

Gonzales says they teach people an acronym, FAST, to help people recognize symptoms.

F for Facial Group, A for Arm Numbness, S for Slurred Speech and T for Time.

"The faster that you respond to stroke symptoms, the more likely it is that you can have a full recovery," said Gonzales.

