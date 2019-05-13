Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms

Marian Camacho
May 13, 2019 06:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - In the month of May alone, some 65,000 Americans will experience a stroke with many of them unaware that they were even at risk.

Advertisement

As a part of National Stroke Awareness Month, Dr. Denise Gonzales with Presbyterian Health Services joined us live in studio to talk about risk factors for stroke and the symptoms to watch out for. 

Risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, cholesterol levels, and something not many people realize: tobacco products. 

"Tobacco products have chemicals that directly damage blood vessels to both the brain and the rest of the body," said Gonzales.

Gonzales says they teach people an acronym, FAST, to help people recognize symptoms.

F for Facial Group, A for Arm Numbness, S for Slurred Speech and T for Time. 

"The faster that you respond to stroke symptoms, the more likely it is that you can have a full recovery," said Gonzales.

Click here for more information.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 13, 2019 06:44 AM
Created: May 13, 2019 06:41 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Police investigate suspicious death in NW Albuquerque
Police investigate suspicious death in NW Albuquerque
3 injured after being shot while driving
3 injured after being shot while driving
72-year-old grandmother graduates from UNM, named valedictorian
72-year-old grandmother graduates from UNM, named valedictorian
Family thanks UNMH for diagnosing rare blood disorder
Family thanks UNMH for diagnosing rare blood disorder
Advertisement




Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Curbing crime in Albuquerque: 'We have to watch out for one another'
Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old
Chama bus driver to make first court appearance, accused of raping 7-year-old
Family thanks UNMH for diagnosing rare blood disorder
Family thanks UNMH for diagnosing rare blood disorder
Substitutes filling void in New Mexico amid teacher shortage
Substitutes filling void in New Mexico amid teacher shortage
Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms
Stroke: Risk factors and symptoms