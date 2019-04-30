Byrce Alford to hold summer basketball camp in Albuquerque
Lee Faria
April 30, 2019 06:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Former La Cueva High School basketball star Bryce Alford is giving back to the Albuquerque community.
This summer, Alford will host a basketball camp at La Cueva.
Alford, who is playing in the NBA G League, said he wants to teach New Mexico kids the basics of the game.
“It's really important for kids that want to pursue the game of basketball to get the right teaching,” Alford said.
The camp will be held from July 29 - August 1.
