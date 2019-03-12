Construction to affect state basketball tournament traffic

According to the NMAA, Westbound traffic on Avenida Cesar Chavez will be reduced to one lane near University. Drivers will be able to turn right or left onto University or continue westbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez.

Northbound traffic on University will also be down to one lane near the same intersection. Drivers again will be able to turn either direction or continue northbound.

Barricades will be in place throughout the week.

