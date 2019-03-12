Construction to affect state basketball tournament traffic
Marian Camacho
March 12, 2019 07:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Activities Association has issued a notice for fans planning to head to DreamStyle Arena to catch a state basketball tournament game this week.
Construction at a major intersection near The Pit has the potential to create a traffic headache.
Fans should plan ahead and leave their destinations early in order to arrive on time to the games they plan to see.
According to the NMAA, Westbound traffic on Avenida Cesar Chavez will be reduced to one lane near University. Drivers will be able to turn right or left onto University or continue westbound on Avenida Cesar Chavez.
Northbound traffic on University will also be down to one lane near the same intersection. Drivers again will be able to turn either direction or continue northbound.
Barricades will be in place throughout the week.
