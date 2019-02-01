High school basketball highlights on NM Gameday: 2-1-2019
Brandon Ortega
February 01, 2019 10:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque High girls basketball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.
Highlights include Volcano Vista vs. Rio Rancho, St. Pius vs. Belen, West Mesa vs. Eldorado and so much more!
Watch the video above for all the action.
Credits
Brandon Ortega
Updated: February 01, 2019 10:55 PM
Created: February 01, 2019 04:13 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved