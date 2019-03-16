High school basketball state championship highlights: 3-16-19
Brandon Ortega
March 16, 2019 10:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brandon Ortega is sharing highlights and scores from around the state for the NMAA high school basketball championship.
Highlights included West Mesa vs Hobbs, Valley vs Los Lunas, Santa Fe vs Atrisco Heritage and so much more!
Watch the video above for all the action.
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY
Dreamstyle Arena
8:00 AM 2A Final Pecos 58, Newcomb 37 (F)
10:00 AM A Girls Final Tatum 57, Melrose 48 (F)
Noon 3A Boys Final Hot Springs 56, Santa Fe Indian School 54 (F)
2:00 PM 5A Girls Final West Mesa 63, Hobbs 51 (F)
4:00 PM 4A Boys Final Valley 37, Los Lunas 34 (F)
6:00 PM A Boys Final Fort Sumner 50, vs Melrose 54 (F)
8:00 PM 5A Boys Final Santa Fe 58, vs Atrisco Heritage 61 (F)
Brandon Ortega
March 16, 2019
March 16, 2019
