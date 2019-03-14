High school basketball state tournament highlights: 3-14-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school basketball state tournament highlights: 3-14-19

Brandon Ortega
March 14, 2019 10:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brandon Ortega is sharing highlights and scores from around the state for the NMAA high school basketball tournament. 

Advertisement

Highlights included Volcano vs. Santa Fe, Valley vs. Silver, Del Norte vs. Los Lunas and so much more!

Watch the video above for more information.

Updated game scores and schedules can also be found here.

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Updated: March 14, 2019 10:46 PM
Created: March 14, 2019 09:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services
Gov. signs bill to create department for early childhood services
Updated: State high school basketball semifinals scores, schedule
Updated: State high school basketball semifinals scores, schedule
Former judge sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to DWI
Former judge sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to DWI
Advertisement




Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Abortion bill fails to pass NM Senate
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Edgewood community donates car to man who was stranded
Local filmmaker raising money for next project
Local filmmaker raising money for next project
EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
EPC passes Namaste Development proposal 5-1, despite opposition
State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session
State lawmakers still split on budget, two days left in session