High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 1-11-19

Brandon Ortega
January 11, 2019 10:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Los Lunas High School boy's basketball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

Highlights included Atrisco Heritage vs. Cleveland, Eldorado vs. Volanco Vista, Rio Rancho vs. West Mesa and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.

Updated: January 11, 2019 10:52 PM
Created: January 11, 2019 07:45 PM

