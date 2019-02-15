High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 2-15-19 | KOB 4
High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 2-15-19

Brandon Ortega
February 15, 2019 10:57 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Hope Christian boy's basketball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday. 

Highlights included Los Lunas vs. St. Pius, Cleveland vs. Atrisco Heritage, Rio Grande vs. Albuquerque High and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above. 

