High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 2-22-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 2-22-19

Brandon Ortega
February 22, 2019 10:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Brandon Ortega is sharing highlights and scores from around the state for New Mexico Gameday. 

Advertisement

Highlights included Atrisco Heritage vs. Volcano Vista, West Mesa vs. La Cueva, Albuquerque High vs. Sandia and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above. 

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Updated: February 22, 2019 10:54 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 07:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

ICE responds to Governor's letter sent to Metro Court
ICE responds to Governor's letter sent to Metro Court
Police need help finding teen who left reintegration center
Police need help finding teen who left reintegration center
9-year-old boy killed in Santa Fe crash
9-year-old boy killed in Santa Fe crash
Valentine's Day road rage couple are behind bars
Valentine's Day road rage couple are behind bars
Police seek help from public in locating missing teens
Dionne Kolody, Bailey Autumn, and David Kirk-Peet
Advertisement




City council rolls out capital improvement plan
City council rolls out capital improvement plan
Storm brings wind, rain, snow across New Mexico
Storm brings wind, rain, snow across New Mexico
Maurer's Collision customers allowed access to cars, after 2 weeks
Maurer's Collision customers allowed access to cars, after 2 weeks
ICE responds to Governor's letter sent to Metro Court
ICE responds to Governor's letter sent to Metro Court
Police need help finding teen who left reintegration center
Police need help finding teen who left reintegration center