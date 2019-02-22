High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 2-22-19
Brandon Ortega
February 22, 2019 10:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Brandon Ortega is sharing highlights and scores from around the state for New Mexico Gameday.
Highlights included Atrisco Heritage vs. Volcano Vista, West Mesa vs. La Cueva, Albuquerque High vs. Sandia and so much more!
Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.
Credits
Brandon Ortega
Updated: February 22, 2019 10:54 PM
Created: February 22, 2019 07:53 PM
