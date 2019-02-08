High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 2-8-19 | KOB 4
High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 2-8-19

Brandon Ortega
February 08, 2019 10:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Manzano High School boy's basketball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday. 

Highlights included Cleveland vs. Volcano Vista, Manzano vs. Sandia, Del Norte vs. Albuquerque Academy and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above. 

Brandon Ortega


Updated: February 08, 2019 10:54 PM
Created: February 08, 2019 06:58 PM

New Mexico priest arrested, accused of raping 6-year-old boy
Flyover at Big-I reopens after fatal crash
Wanted teenager back in custody
Woman sues City of Albuquerque and APD officers who shot her
Nearly 300 migrants apprehended in southern New Mexico
Education spending, marijuana to be discussed at state legislature
US delays oil-and-gas lease sale near sacred tribal land
Calls mount for Virginia lieutenant governor's resignation
APS launches podcast, uses first episode to talk about suicide
Woman sues City of Albuquerque and APD officers who shot her
