High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 3-1-19
March 01, 2019 10:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Volcano Vista girl's basketball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.
Highlights included Los Lunas vs. St. Pius, Del Norte vs. Valley, Capital vs. Manzano and so much more!
Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.
