High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 3-22-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 3-22-19

Brandon Ortega
March 22, 2019 10:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rio Grande baseball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

Advertisement

Highlights on the first show of the spring sports season included La Cueva vs. Eldorado, Rio Grande vs. Sandia, Del Norte vs. Highland and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Updated: March 22, 2019 10:51 PM
Created: March 22, 2019 07:21 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homeless man accused of raping woman at Albuquerque park
Homeless man accused of raping woman at Albuquerque park
30 license plates stolen in two weeks in NE Albuquerque
30 license plates stolen in two weeks in NE Albuquerque
Street named after NM woman killed in deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
Street named after NM woman killed in deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
Rio Grande could reach 25 year high this spring
Rio Grande could reach 25 year high this spring
Couple accused of assault at Santa Fe laundromat return to get their laundry
Couple accused of assault at Santa Fe laundromat return to get their laundry
Advertisement




Street named after NM woman killed in deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
Street named after NM woman killed in deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
Mueller concludes Russia-Trump probe with no new indictments
Robert Muller
CNM launches Albuquerque police cadet class
CNM launches Albuquerque police cadet class
Torres Small files bill to hire 15,000 doctors for rural communities
Torres Small files bill to hire 15,000 doctors for rural communities
High school seniors receive Daniels Scholarship
High school seniors receive Daniels Scholarship