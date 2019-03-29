High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 3-29-19
Brandon Ortega
March 29, 2019 11:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The St. Pius baseball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.
High school baseball and softball had tournaments all over New Mexico this week — our highlights include La Cueva vs. Cleveland, Rio Rancho vs. Artesia, Volcano Vista vs. Albuquerque High and so much more!
Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.
