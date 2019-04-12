High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 4-12-19
Brandon Ortega
April 12, 2019 11:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque High softball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.
Our high school softball and baseball highlights and scores include Cleveland vs. Rio Rancho, La Cueva vs. Volcano Vista, St. Pius vs. Belen and so much more!
Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.
Credits
Brandon Ortega
Updated: April 12, 2019 11:06 PM
Created: April 12, 2019 08:42 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved