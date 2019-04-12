High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 4-12-19 | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 4-12-19

Brandon Ortega
April 12, 2019 11:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque High softball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

Advertisement

Our high school softball and baseball highlights and scores include Cleveland vs. Rio Rancho, La Cueva vs. Volcano Vista, St. Pius vs. Belen and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.

Credits

Brandon Ortega


Updated: April 12, 2019 11:06 PM
Created: April 12, 2019 08:42 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

8-year-old gunshot victim dies
8-year-old gunshot victim dies
Davon Lymon found guilty of murdering APD officer
Davon Lymon found guilty of murdering APD officer
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
New Mexico may be in for extended El Niño
Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation
Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation
Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Advertisement




Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Officer Webster's family reacts to murderer's guilty verdict
Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation
Teen involved in Steve Gerecke murder violates probation
APD continues to stop repeat offenders with ALeRT program
APD continues to stop repeat offenders with ALeRT program
8-year-old gunshot victim dies
8-year-old gunshot victim dies
Tribal, congressional leaders to discuss proposed protections for Chaco Canyon area
Tribal, congressional leaders to discuss proposed protections for Chaco Canyon area