High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 4-26-19

Christina Rodriguez
April 26, 2019 10:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The La Cueva boys tennis team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

This week's episode is full of baseball, softball, tennis, and track. Highlights include top-ranked Rio Rancho vs. Cibola, a peek at the Harper Invitational, the Albuquerque Metro Tennis Tournament and so much more! 

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 26, 2019 10:56 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 09:53 PM

