High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 4-26-19
Christina Rodriguez
April 26, 2019 10:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The La Cueva boys tennis team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.
This week's episode is full of baseball, softball, tennis, and track. Highlights include top-ranked Rio Rancho vs. Cibola, a peek at the Harper Invitational, the Albuquerque Metro Tennis Tournament and so much more!
Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.
