High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 4-5-19

Christina Rodriguez
April 05, 2019 11:01 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Rancho's varsity baseball coach Ron Murphy joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

Our high school softball and baseball highlights and scores include Volcano Vista vs. Atrisco, Valley vs. Del Norte, Academy vs. Highland and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 05, 2019 11:01 PM
Created: April 05, 2019 07:46 PM

