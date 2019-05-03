High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 5-3-19 | KOB 4
High school sports highlights on NM Gameday: 5-3-19

Christina Rodriguez
May 03, 2019 10:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Valley baseball team joined Brandon Ortega for New Mexico Gameday.

This week's episode is full of baseball and softball, with the playoffs just around the corner! Highlights include Rio Rancho vs. Volcano Vista, Cleveland vs. Atrisco Heritage, Academy vs. Valley and so much more!

Watch the entire episode of New Mexico Gameday in the video above.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 03, 2019 10:51 PM
Created: May 03, 2019 09:28 PM

