High school state tournament highlights: 3-13-19

Brandon Ortega
March 13, 2019 10:43 PM

ALBUQUERQUE. N.M. — Brandon Ortega is sharing highlights and scores from around the state for the NMAA high school basketball tournament.

Highlights included Cleveland vs. Onate, Rio Rancho vs. Atrisco, Eldorado vs. Santa Fe, and so much more! 

Watch the video above for more information.

Updated game scores and schedules can also be found here.

Brandon Ortega


Updated: March 13, 2019 10:43 PM
Created: March 13, 2019 09:39 PM

