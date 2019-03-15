State basketball tournament highlights on NM Gameday: 3/15/19 | KOB 4
State basketball tournament highlights on NM Gameday: 3/15/19

Brandon Ortega
March 15, 2019 10:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Champions have been crowned and finals are set in the state high school basketball tournament. 

Highlights on this week's New Mexico Gameday include the 2A girls state championship between Pecos and Mescalero Apache, the 3A girls state championship between Robertson and Santa Fe Indian School, the 4A girls championship between Los Lunas and Kirtland, plus all of Friday's semifinal action.  

Brandon Ortega has all the action in the video above.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Dreamstyle Arena

8:00 AM 2A Final Newcomb vs. Pecos
10:00 AM A Girls Final Tatum vs Melrose
Noon 3A Boys Final Hot Springs vs. Santa Fe Indian School
2:00 PM 5A Girls Final Hobbs vs West Mesa
4:00 PM 4A Boys Final Valley vs Los Lunas
6:00 PM A Boys Final Fort Sumner vs Melrose
8:00 PM 5A Boys Final Santa Fe vs Atrisco Heritage

Brandon Ortega


Updated: March 15, 2019 10:56 PM
Created: March 15, 2019 08:48 PM

