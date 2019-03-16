Updated: State high school basketball championship scores
Brandon Ortega
March 16, 2019 09:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — High school teams from around New Mexico are competing in the finals of the state basketball tournament on Saturday.
After 70 games in four days, the final teams battle it out:
CHAMPIONSHIP SATURDAY
Dreamstyle Arena
8:00 AM 2A Final Pecos 58, Newcomb 37 (F)
10:00 AM A Girls Final Tatum 57, Melrose 48 (F)
Noon 3A Boys Final Hot Springs 56, Santa Fe Indian School 54 (F)
2:00 PM 5A Girls Final West Mesa 63, Hobbs 51 (F)
4:00 PM 4A Boys Final Valley 37, Los Lunas 34 (F)
6:00 PM A Boys Final Fort Sumner 50, vs Melrose 54 (F)
8:00 PM 5A Boys Final Santa Fe 58, vs Atrisco Heritage 61 (F)
