Love 4 Pets with Darla in-studio, Goatbert and Bly

Three pals looking to make your home their fur-ever home, meet them here!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — We’re showing our Love 4 Pets with three pals – Darla, Goatbert and Bly – who are up for adoption and want to make your home their fur-ever home.

Darla is a chi-weenie mix who is a little over a year old. She is from Watermelon Mountain Ranch. Watermelon Mountain Ranch is hosting the 23rd annual Black & White Fur Ball coming up Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at the Marriott Pyramid North in Albuquerque.

Then, we have Goatbert and Bly:

Goatbert Bly

Goatbert is a distinguished shepherd mix who has been out to the park, loves car rides and loves meeting new people. He is a volunteer favorite who has been in the shelter since February through what they say is no fault of his own.

Goatbert would love to have a family to call his own. If you would like to meet Goatbert, visit him at the Eastside shelter.

Bly is a five-year-old brown American pit bull terrier mix. He is a happy-go-lucky guy with a heart full of love and a tail that never stops wagging. Bly enjoys the simple pleasures in life, especially long walks and time spent with his favorite people. Bly walks well on a leash, knows “sit” and is eager to learn more tricks with a little guidance – and a few treats.

If you are looking for a fun, friendly companion, stop for a visit at the Westside Shelter.