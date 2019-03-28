4 Investigates Alert: Thieves used Facebook to scam New Mexico man

"I have sent money one, four, five, six. I believe I have sent at different times in the last four months, five months, I've sent iTunes cards between $300 to $500 to these people," he said.

Thompson said last October someone posing as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg sent him a certificate on the Messenger app saying he won $600,000. But there was a catch.

"They told me I need to send $400 to Florida, they gave me the guys name, I still have the receipt on my phone, to pay for UPS fee to deliver it," he said.

Thompson said he paid the alleged $400 delivery fee, but the lottery jackpot never showed up.

Instead, the scammer sent him this photo of the delivery truck in an accident saying his money would be delayed. Then a deluge of texts flooded his phone, demanding more money be sent through gift cards.

Most of the texts had poor grammar.

Altogether he sent the scammers $1,550.

He said his friends and family told him to stop sending money because they knew he was being targeted by thieves but he didn't want to believe it.

"I would get this gut feeling, feeling in my gut and usually when I get it, I follow it. But I didn't follow it with this guy, all I could think about was that $600,000," he said.

He knows now he was played. Thompson said he's sharing his story so others won't fall for what he did.

"If it's happening to me, it's happening to other people out there and they're not aware that this is happening. They're just like I was at the beginning, gullible."