4 Investigates: Director of state's scientific lab to resign | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

4 Investigates: Director of state's scientific lab to resign

Chris Ramirez
January 14, 2019 06:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The woman in charge of the state’s scientific laboratory will soon be out of her job.

Advertisement

The lab processes DWI kits from law enforcement around the state to determine how much alcohol is in the blood of suspected drunk drivers.

In November, 4 Investigates revealed alarming internal reports from New Mexico's Scientific Laboratory Division (SLD).

They show, in the first quarter of 2016, the lab was able to process 93 percent of the DWI kits it received within 15 days, which is the state’s goal.

Under SLD director Lixia Liu, the percentage dropped over the next two years. It now processes five percent of all DWI kits within the state’s 15-day goal.

In addition, the Santa Fe County sheriff office told us it's waited on scientific evidence for up to nine months and state police reported 8-month delays.

It’s left prosecutors around New Mexico frustrated.

“If we don't have those labs back in 45 days, sometimes we have to dismiss that case,” said John Sugg, Otero County district attorney.

The investigation showed the problem came down to high turnover at SLD and a high number of vacant positions.

At last check, four out of nine positions were vacant in the drug screen section. In the breath alcohol section, three out of three positions were unfilled.

After the 4 Investigates piece aired, Lixia Liu announced her intention to resign as SLD director. However, last week, she amended her resignation letter, saying she would stay on staff until March 8 or when a new director is named. She also stated she would only be available four hours a week, by phone.

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: January 14, 2019 06:24 PM
Created: January 14, 2019 03:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
Trans woman in viral video claims mistreatment at Albuquerque store
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
2 shot, killed at northeast Albuquerque Circle K
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target
Police investigate shooting at Albuquerque Target
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
CNM lockdown lifted after police arrest suspect
Advertisement




Albuquerque begins 2019 with violence
Albuquerque begins 2019 with violence
Navajo Code Talker dies at 94 in New Mexico
Navajo Code Talker dies at 94 in New Mexico
Justice system decides whether children are charged as adults for crimes
Justice system decides whether children are charged as adults for crimes
4 Investigates: Director of state's scientific lab to resign
4 Investigates: Director of state's scientific lab to resign
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot
Custody dispute leads to shooting in Albuquerque Target parking lot