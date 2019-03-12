4 Investigates: NM doesn’t require elevator safety inspections

“That's not good because I have PTSD and in a closed area, I would panic,” Cinias said. “I would pass out if something were to happen.”

Around the country, people are injured or stuck in malfunctioning elevators frequently. While no known catastrophe has happened in New Mexico, with hundreds of elevators going without inspections or mandated maintenance, some worry it may only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

The one exception

There is one exception in New Mexico, and that is the City of Albuquerque. On its own, the City decided years ago that elevator safety was important. Elevators within the City limits are inspected routinely by the Planning Department and proof of the inspection must be displayed. Some corporate owners, on their own, contract out elevator inspections out of goodwill. But outside of Albuquerque, they aren’t mandated to keep up with maintenance and inspections.

Possible solution

There is currently a bill in the New Mexico State Legislature that would create the Elevator Safety Act, a set of laws that govern the installation, maintenance and inspections of elevators statewide. Rep. Harry Garcia (D-Grants) and Rep. Rudy Martinez (D-Bayard) cosponsor HB 644.

“Once you are on that elevator, you are at the mercy of that elevator and if they are not inspected and something fails, somebody is going to wind up being hurt or killed and we're going to be saying ‘wow, we should have done this a long time ago,’” said Rep. Garcia. “We need to make sure we have oversight so that we know they are getting inspected.

But the chances of the Elevator Safety Act getting passed into law grow slimmer by the day. The bill has been stuck in the House State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee and the chair of that committee Rep. Georgene Louis (D- Albuquerque) hasn’t called it up for debate. The longer HB644 is stalled in one committee, the less of a chance it has to move to the House Floor and into the Senate for passage before the legislative sessions on March 16. If lawmakers don’t create laws to govern elevator maintenance and inspections, New Mexico continues to gamble with its people’s safety.

