4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls

Colton Shone
May 10, 2019 12:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Investors are looking to cash in on Albuquerque rising real estate market. 

Advertisement

Many of them have resorted to robocalls to get the attention of potential sellers.

John Lopez, president of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, said robo-investors have been popular in other cities. 

"They're able to look at demographics, to see if your kids have moved out of the house which make you prime to actually put your house on the market," Lopez said. "A lot of times they are legit, you just have to proceed with caution."

Lopez said people should be wary of pitches that appear too good to be true.

If the investor is legitimate, Lopez said they will most likely offer a person the wholesale price for them home, so they can flip it and make a profit.

Credits

Colton Shone


Created: May 10, 2019 12:09 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Gov. assigns 50 NMSP officers to patrol Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime
File photo of governor and NMSP leadership
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
Lawmaker demands action after road rage close call
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
Video posted on social media shows middle school students fighting
BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
BCSO: SWAT situation in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement




Gov. assigns 50 NMSP officers to patrol Albuquerque to crack down on violent crime
File photo of governor and NMSP leadership
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in murder of UNM student
Virgin Galactic moving operations to Spaceport America
Virgin Galactic moving operations to Spaceport America
4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls
4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls
Rain, cold move over New Mexico
Rain, cold move over New Mexico