4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls
Colton Shone
May 10, 2019 12:09 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Investors are looking to cash in on Albuquerque rising real estate market.
Many of them have resorted to robocalls to get the attention of potential sellers.
John Lopez, president of the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors, said robo-investors have been popular in other cities.
"They're able to look at demographics, to see if your kids have moved out of the house which make you prime to actually put your house on the market," Lopez said. "A lot of times they are legit, you just have to proceed with caution."
Lopez said people should be wary of pitches that appear too good to be true.
If the investor is legitimate, Lopez said they will most likely offer a person the wholesale price for them home, so they can flip it and make a profit.
