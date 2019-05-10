4 Investigates: Real estate robocalls

"They're able to look at demographics, to see if your kids have moved out of the house which make you prime to actually put your house on the market," Lopez said. "A lot of times they are legit, you just have to proceed with caution."

Lopez said people should be wary of pitches that appear too good to be true.

If the investor is legitimate, Lopez said they will most likely offer a person the wholesale price for them home, so they can flip it and make a profit.