4 Investigates: Victims of convicted NM priest tell their stories

>>>> Read Perrault's Psychological Report <<<<

In 1992, after 38 people, most of them men, came forward with claims of sexual abuse by Perrault, he fled. For two more decades, no one knew of his whereabouts.

In the video above, 4 Investigates reporter Chris Ramirez sits down with Perrault's victims and reveals how he was finally brought to justice.

>>>> Read Perrault's handwritten letter to the King of Morocco <<<<