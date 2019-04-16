4 Investigates: Victims of convicted NM priest tell their stories | KOB 4
4 Investigates: Victims of convicted NM priest tell their stories

Chris Ramirez
April 16, 2019 10:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- For four decades, the Archdiocese of Santa Fe knew that Father Arthur Perrault preyed on children. 

>>>> Read the Timeline of Abuse <<<<

The church’s own documents, obtained by the KOB 4 Investigates team, shows a pattern of cover-ups to ensure that Father Perrault wouldn’t get caught for his crime of sexually abusing children. 

>>>> Read Perrault's Psychological Report <<<<

In 1992, after 38 people, most of them men, came forward with claims of sexual abuse by Perrault, he fled.  For two more decades, no one knew of his whereabouts. 

In the video above, 4 Investigates reporter Chris Ramirez sits down with Perrault's victims and reveals how he was finally brought to justice.

>>>> Read Perrault's handwritten letter to the King of Morocco <<<<

Credits

Chris Ramirez


Updated: April 16, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: April 16, 2019 06:46 PM

