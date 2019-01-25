Another large group of migrants apprehended at New Mexico-Mexico border

On Jan. 18, the Border Patrol reported migrants jumping over the Normandy barriers to get into the country.

In a statement, the Border Patrol said, “criminal organizations smuggling these groups continue to take advantage of these groups of people in order to enhance their illegal activities without due regard to the risks to human life."

Ranchers in southern New Mexico have expressed concerns about illegal drug and human smuggling.

“They've bunked out in our barns, I've had horses stolen,” said Cammie Moore.

The situation in Hidalgo County compelled to the county manager to write a letter to Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, asking for more help.

“I had several citizens who had called into my office, called into the sheriff's office, reached out to some of our local representatives, reached out to the commissioners stating that they didn't feel safe, felt like they needed more law enforcement presence,” said Tisha Green, Hidalgo County Manager.

Some people believe New Mexico’s bootheel is becoming an increasingly attractive spot to smuggle people into the country because it isn’t as fortified as other areas along the border.