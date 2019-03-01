Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape | KOB 4
Attorney General investigates more priests suspected of rape

Chris Ramirez
March 01, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Office of the Attorney General served search warrants at the administrative offices of the Catholic Archdiocese of Santa Fe.

They were searching for records of two priests who are accused of embedding themselves with Boy Scouts to prey on young children

A search warrant shows a man, identified as "John Doe B," met with investigators at the attorney general's office last month.

He alleges Father Ronald Bruckner, who worked at Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, raped him in 1984 when he was 9 years old.

He also alleged that Father Robert Malloy began raping him in 1986.

“John Doe B" said the acts continued "through 1988 and occurred in various places" - including the Lady of Assumption Church, hotel rooms, state parks and church events.

"John Doe B" also told investigators Bruckner and Malloy would film their sexual abuse while working as Boy Scout leaders.

In December, a lawsuit was filed against the Boy Scouts, accusing the organization of not vetting Bruckner and Malloy properly. The lawsuit also blamed the organization for ignoring red flags that allowed the two priests unfettered access to dozens of boys.

This is the latest in a string of developments into criminal cases involving New Mexico priests.

In February, the attorney general's office took former priest Marvin Archuleta into custody, accusing him of raping a boy in the mid-1980s.
In late 2018, the attorney general’s office executed a search warrant to examine former priest Sabine Griego's naked body and to enter his Las Vegas home.

The attorney general's office has acted on the four cases because the statute of limitations has not expired.

Sexual abuses of children that occurred from about 1986 on can still be criminally prosecuted.

Chris Ramirez


Updated: March 01, 2019
Created: March 01, 2019

