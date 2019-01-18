Govt. shutdown impacting robocalls | KOB 4
Govt. shutdown impacting robocalls

Colton Shone
January 18, 2019 05:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The government shutdown may be to blame for more robocalls.

The Federal Trade Commission's "Do Not Call" website and registry is down during the partial government shutdown. A message on the website says operations will resume when the government is funding.

According to Consumer Reports, 35 Attorneys General across the country, including New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, wrote a letter to the federal communications commission to stop illegal robocalls, especially "spoofers". Those are numbers that share a person's area code and sometimes the first three numbers of their own number. Behind that number could be someone trying to get their personal information.

"If a company's calling you and you're on Do Not Call, and it's an actual person, not a robocall, you can tell them please take me off your list," said Matthew Mora, who works for the Better Business Bureau.

People can avoid robocalls by manually blocking numbers on their phone, downloading a robocall blocker app, contacting their carrier. Some carriers offer free robocalling blocking. 

Colton Shone


Updated: January 18, 2019 05:37 PM
Created: January 18, 2019 04:36 PM

