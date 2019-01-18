Govt. shutdown impacting robocalls

The Federal Trade Commission's "Do Not Call" website and registry is down during the partial government shutdown. A message on the website says operations will resume when the government is funding.

According to Consumer Reports, 35 Attorneys General across the country, including New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, wrote a letter to the federal communications commission to stop illegal robocalls, especially "spoofers". Those are numbers that share a person's area code and sometimes the first three numbers of their own number. Behind that number could be someone trying to get their personal information.